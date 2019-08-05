Champaign County’s Wanted Subject: Matthew Anderson

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — This week’s Wanted Subject is Matthew Anderson. He’s wanted on $200,000 bond for probation violation – burglary.

Anderson is a 41-year old man, white, 5’9″, 140 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. His last known address is 807 East Park Street, #B, Urbana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com