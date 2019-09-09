Champaign County’s Wanted Subject: Keonte Campbell

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — This week’s Wanted Subject is Keonte (AKA Keontae) Campbell. He’s wanted on $500,000 bond or possession of a weapon by a felon and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Campbell is a 32-year old male, black, 5’9″, 210 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 1122 Austin Drive, Urbana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com