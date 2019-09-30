Champaign County’s Wanted Subject: Derek Overton

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers’ Wanted Subject this week is believed to be the man who drove his car into a crowd. Derek Overton is wanted on $510,000 bond for aggravated battery and residential burglary. Overton is 23-years old, 5’10”, 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 2620 West Springfield, Champaign.

Police say Tuesday night, at the corner of Springfield and Kenwood, Overton was one of several people involved in a physical fight. He reportedly jumped in his car and drove into a crowd running over two people. Their conditions are not currently known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com