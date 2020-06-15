Champaign County’s Wanted Subject: Denzel Travis

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — This week’s Wanted Subject is Denzel Travis. He’s wanted on $25,000 bond for aggravated battery. Travis is a 27-year old man, black, 5’11”, 160 lbs,. with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 1543 Par Drive, Rantoul.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

