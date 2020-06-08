Champaign County’s Wanted Subject: Autumn Boastick

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — This week’s Wanted Subject is Autumn Boastick. She’s wanted on $200,000 bonds for failure to appear for theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Boastick is a 40-year old woman, white, 5’2″, 107 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. Her last known address is 3701 East Curtis Road, Urbana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com