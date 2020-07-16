Willard Airport to receive $11 million in funding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced Thursday University of Illinois Willard Airport is one of three state airports that will receive part of a $31 million investment package funded by federal, state and local entities.

Two other beneficiaries included in the announcement were Quincy Regional Airport and Chicago Rockford International Airport.

A press release Governor JB Pritzker’s stated the financial commitment will improve safety and boost capacity for the airports, as well as further IDOT’s goal to “build and maintain a multimodal transportation network that provides safe, reliable service for all of Illinois.”

The release stated Willard Airport will be given $9.9 million in federal funds, provided by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. IDOT will match $550,000 in state funds, in addition to another $550,000 match locally, for runway reconstruction.

“Illinois is a transportation hub for the nation and our airports serve as key economic engines for regions across the state,” said Pritzker. “This investment will bring tens of millions of dollars to Rockford, Quincy and Willard as we work to improve and expand our local airports. After years of disinvestment, my administration is committed to investing in our infrastructure and creating jobs in every corner of Illinois.”

“Under the leadership of Gov. Pritzker, IDOT is investing in communities by rebuilding infrastructure across all modes throughout the state,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “This latest commitment will only strengthen the important role that aviation plays in Illinois.”

The release stated Illinois’ aviation system consists of over 825 commercial, reliever and general aviation airports, private landing areas, and hospital heliports. The Division of Aeronautics oversees all matters involving the development of any public air navigation facilities, and the distribution of federal funding. It also manages between 100-120 grants annual, totaling about $250 million.