What’s an “essential business”? State offers hotline, guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After Governor J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order Friday that mandated Illinoisans stay home but for essential work and travel reasons, the question of what defines “essential” sometimes differs, depending on who’s answering.

That’s why the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity issued a guidelines page following the order and the Illinois State Police offered up a phone number people can call with questions.

Do you have a question whether a business is considered essential?



You can call the Essential Business Determination Hotline at (800)252-2923 or email at CEO.support@illinois.gov — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) March 23, 2020

You can also read the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s guidelines following Friday’s Stay At Home Order below.