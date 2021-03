URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–The man who police claim went on a crime spree in Urbana was in court for putting holes in more than 100 tires.

36-year old Dallas Bone was charged with seven counts of destruction of property. Some of the victims said they were relieved police took the suspect into custody.

Most of the victims have since had their tires fixed, and are hoping for some type of compensation in return for the inconvenience.

Bone will have his preliminary hearing in April.