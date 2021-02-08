University lifts “Essential Activities Only” Restriction

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The u of i is lifting its restrictions on all non-essential activities. Now students are able to leave their dorms without fear of potential repercussions. Some restrictions are lifted, but the University is still asking students to be careful.

In a massmail to students, Chancellor Robert Jones confirmed that the more contagious B117 strain of COVID-19 has been reported on campus. He said the University is also facing a small spike right now. He warned restrictions could return if positivity rates continue to rise.

One student, Gang Cheng, said he didn’t want to have a repeat of last semester where everything shut down, and said he’s hoping people will follow guidelines more seriously this time around.

“As a college student, you should be able to control yourself and do what you need to do instead of playing around,” Cheng said.

Chancellor Jones also warned against hosting or attending parties this semester, saying that students are still subject to disciplinary actions if they ignore current guidelines.