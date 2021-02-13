UI’s Standardized Patient Program combats Bias in Medicine

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The college of medicine at U of I is working to combat bias in medicine, but doing so requires a diverse group of people to practice with. Now, they’re looking for some people in town to help.

The goal is to combat future bias in medicine while exposing students to the average patient living in Champaign-Urbana, and have those patients provide feedback on their clinical and conversational skills.

One student, Dara Nafiu, said doctors everywhere, especially on campus, must be prepared to deal with patients from various backgrounds.

“That’s why it’s so important we have patients that come from different backgrounds, so that medical students can interact with and provide equal care to patients of all types of backgrounds.”

In order to apply, follow the link here, and scroll until you reach the Employment section.