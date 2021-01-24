UI Students share concerns about returning to campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Last semester, it only took a few weeks for the U of I to reach 2,000 cases.

Some students worry that if the new strain of Covid-19 reaches campus before the vaccine does, they could see a similar spike.

On social media, many students expressed frustration after someone posted a picture of a waiting line at the red lion, which stretched around the block. One student, Nia Jones said it’s important to be mindful about each student’s living situations, and making sure campus isn’t putting them in more jeopardy.

“There are students who need to stay on campus, that don’t have safe or productive homes,” Jones said. “If they need to stay in dorms, they really need to stay in dorms for their safety. That’s who this is going to impact negatively because if they close down again, it’s them who get the short end of the stick.”

Scott Cochrane, the owner of The Red Lion and other bars on campus, declined to comment about how the campus bar is handling tier 1 restrictions since reopening. Under current guidelines, a 25% capacity limit, wearing masks and social distancing inside is required.

Diana Moran, another student returning to campus this semester, said she recently caught the virus after holding a small gathering with just three friends of her own. She says taking personal responsibility is imperative, because you can never be too sure if you or someone around you is sick.

“I definitely thought if you just test regularly you would be fine,” Moran said. “I feel like now to feel more comfortable I’d have to ask people to test negative two or three times to feel comfortable around somebody.”

Another student, who got the virus despite following the schools guidelines, is also saying it’s not worth the risk, because it puts other students such as her at risk too.

“I had it and I was doing what we were supposed to do,” Brim said. “It’s not fun. I had to worry about isolating and was scared for my roommates safety.”