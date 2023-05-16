CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Champaign-area libraries are getting money from the state to invest in their resources.

Three libraries in Champaign County have received the Public Library Per Capita Grant, according to a release from State Senator Paul Faraci (D-Champaign)’s office.

“I believe that libraries are the heart and soul of our communities,” Faraci said. “They serve as invaluable resources that foster knowledge, ignite curiosity and empower residents from all walks of life.”

For funding, the Champaign Public Library received $130,245, the Urbana Free Library got a $56,545 grant, and the Rantoul Public Library received a $18,247 grant.

The grants can be used for items for the library such as books and learning materials, staff, equipment, new technology, and digital access.

“The Champaign Public Library is thrilled to receive funding from the Public Library Per Capita Grant,” Brittany Millington, Director of Champaign Public Library, said. “This support enables the library to invest in its core services and expand resources to the community.”

More information on the Public Library Per Capita grant can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.