Shots fired at mall

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating shots that were fired near Marketplace Mall.

It happened on Saturday, January 25 around 8:30 p.m.

Police say it happened outside the mall.

Several cars were hit by bullets in the parking lot.

It is currently taped off.

Police were seen running inside the mall with rifles and the K-9 unit was there assisting too.

Investigators say no one is hurt at this time.

They are still actively looking for the suspect.

Champaign Police and Illinois State Police are still on scene and investigating.