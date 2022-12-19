CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Political officials and the Champaign community gathered Monday at the Krannert Center for Performing Arts to remember Senator Scott Bennett’s life.

Bennett died earlier this month due to complications of a brain tumor. The state senator was 45.

Speakers remembered Bennett as a dedicated public servant, and caring father and husband.

“In an era of soaring political egos and rhetoric, Scott proudly took a different path,” Senate President Don Harmon said. “Self-deprecating and disarming, his humor broke down barriers to find common ground that let his kindness and his intellect shine.”

Governor J.B. Pritzker presented Bennett’s family with the state flag flown over the Capitol on the day he died.

“Scott touched our lives in a special way,” Pritzker said to his family. “And for many years to come, in some small way, we will get to return the favor. All of us will be a reminder of his light, his hope, and his love.”

The full livestream to Bennett’s memorial can be found here on our Facebook page.