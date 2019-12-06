School staff learn how to Stop the Bleed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Staff at St. Thomas More High School learned some life-saving skills on Friday.

OSF East Central Illinois EMS taught faculty and staff about bleeding control measures including how to apply a tourniquet and using pressure bandages. They were told to follow the ABC’s of Bleeding Control which included:

A – Alert 911

B – Bleeding Control

C – Compression

The Director of the Office of Preparedness & Response for OSF said, “Twenty percent of people who have died from traumatic injuries could have survived with quick bleeding control. The more people that know how to do it, the more lives saved.” They hope these classes will help people be more prepared.