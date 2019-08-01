School district implements mental health days

OREGON (WCIA) — Leaders on the west coast recently passed a law that’s starting a conversation about mental health in young people.

Public school students in Oregon will get to used their excused sick days for mental health or behavioral health reasons. They can use up to five days in a three month period.

Janet Madden taught high school students for more than three decades. She saw a lot change in that time. That’s part of the reason she supports the new idea.

“It’s a different world now than it was 20, 30 years ago … I guess there’s always been bullying but it’s different now when people can bully you on social media,” says Madden.

Erica Aina is a clinical supervisor at Elliot Counseling Group in Champaign.

“I think kids have been calling in sick to school for a long time for mental health reasons … I think kids face a lot of stressors that come from school so when they’re allowed to take a day off or have a break it can really maybe be preventative for a lot of those mental health symptoms.

The new law was passed in part because of a high suicide rate in Oregon. The CDC reports the suicide rate in Illinois increased more than 22 percent between 1999 and 2016. Some hope mental health days will lead to solutions.

“Let’s identify kids having trouble, needing to use them, and find out why so maybe you can fix it,” says Madden.

Not everyone praises the idea. Hundreds of WCIA viewers weighed in on social media. There were supporters, but others argued students would take advantage, that they need to learn problem-solving skills and that letting them have a day off won’t prepare them for the real world.

“There is the fear that some people have that it could be used as an avoidance strategy — I think it’s up to parents to really monitor that in the same way that parents have to monitor kids saying they have a cold or the flu,” says Aina.

Mom of two, Dana Byers, sees both sides.

“I don’t feel like a child should just wake up and say they’re stressed — you get the day off. I think it should be more looked at carefully through the school and through the parents together as a team,” she says.

But at the same time?

“Society is changing and we cannot be old school,” she says.

Resources:

National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

National Alliance on Mental Illness: 1-800-950-6264