Resurfacing project to enter Phase 2

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials said the Vine and Washington Resurfacing Project will move to phase 2 on Monday.

They said throughout Monday, the project’s detours, barricades and closures will shift to the Phase 2 orientation. Set-up for the next phase will be finalized on Tuesday.

This phase encompasses Vine Street from just south of the Nevada and Vine intersection, which is the current end of Phase 1, to midway between Oregon Street and California Avenue to the north.

This map, provided by the City of Urbana, shows the Phase 2 construction site for the Vine Street Resurfacing Project.

Detours will be marked around the construction site. Drivers are asked to travel carefully in the area.