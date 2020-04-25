Real estate still moving during pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Just like everyone and everywhere else, people in the real estate market are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are all facing a lot of uncertainty right now,” said Dionne Clifton, Managing Broker with Live Real Estate Group. “A lot of people don’t know what is going on in this strange time we are living in.”

Clifton said people are still listing their properties for sale, but is now a good time to buy?

“There is definitely some good deals to be had right now,” said David Nelson, Senior Mortgage Banker (NMLS #1718338). “Interest rates are near their all time lows, and anytime something like this is going on there is always going to be some deals out there too.”

If you take a quick drive around Champaign-Urbana, you’ll see a number of houses for sale. So is the crisis doing anything to home prices?

“I still think that home values in our county’s specifically tend to be very static, buyers and sellers are kind of in the same position in trying to meet each other in the middle with negotiating,” said Clifton.

The pandemic has also left many out of a job or furloughed, but they still have mortgages to pay. Nelson said there are some systems in place to help.

“Anyone whose ability to make their mortgage payment has been affected by COVID-19 to enter into a forbearance which basically means they can put a pause essentially on their mortgage payments.”