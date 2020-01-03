Park district applies for state grant

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The park district is requesting millions of dollars through a state grant.

The district is applying for $3.3 million through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Park and Recreational Facility Construction (PARC) Grant. The funding, if approved, would go toward the new Martens Center.

The Martens Center project is projected to cost $10.6 million overall. The multi-purpose facility would be built in northern Champaign at Human Kinetics Park.

Plans for the center include a gym, walking path, fitness center and a new home for the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club. The district had also wanted an indoor pool and locker rooms, which would have cost an extra $2.5 to $3 million. Chelsea Norton, the district’s director of marketing and communications, says there are no plans to add the indoor pool to the design even with additional funding through the PARC grant.

“With the grant, we’re currently in the design phase for the Martens Center already without the pool,” Norton says. “So, honestly, these funds, if they were to come through – I hope they come through – they would just benefit the design as it currently stands without the pool.”

Applications for the PARC grant are due by January 21. The state plans to award $25 million overall. The Rebuild Illinois Act is providing funding for the grants. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources,

“The PARC Grant Program provides funding for bondable, brick and mortar projects that include demolition, site preparation and improvements for indoor and outdoor recreation facilities, reconstruction, improvements and expansion to existing facilities, and new construction. Projects involving land acquisition for construction of new or expansion of existing indoor and outdoor recreation facilities, and for open space and conservation purposes, are also eligible. The priority of the program is the renovation or construction of indoor recreation facilities since they are not eligible under other IDNR grant programs.” Illinois Department of Natural Resources

The district hopes to break ground on the Martens Center in December.