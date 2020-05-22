Online resource hub published for reopening businesses

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An online resource hub has been published for Champaign County businesses looking to reopen in Phase III of Governor JB Pritzker’s ‘Restore Illinois’ plan.

The website asked local businesses to ‘take the pledge’ in committing to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Through safety standards outlined by the CDC, Illinois Department of Public Health, and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, they will ensure the safety of their customers and their employees,” the front page of the website stated.

As of Friday morning, about five dozen private business were listed on the website for having taken that pledge.

Online resources for businesses included a ‘COVID-19 Re-opening Toolkit’ document, which listed various recommendations for reopening businesses; sample signage to promote safety standards in the workplace; a list of personal protective equipment suppliers; and a list of local cleaning companies.

The website was launched by a coalition of local organizations and municipalities, the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation stated in a Thursday Facebook post.