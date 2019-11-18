Saint Joseph, Ill. (WCIA) — Today, people celebrated a new fire station. Firefighters say it is a big change that will keep first responders and the community safer.

They say it is a change they have envisioned for 15 years. That vision finally came true last month, but today they invited people in the community to the station’s grand opening.

They enjoyed the new space with food, safety demonstrations, and room for kids to play.

Talks of station upgrades began three years ago. It’s a renovation firefighters say was much needed.

“Most of the people I’ve talked to said this has been long overdue,” says Fire Chief Josh Reese. “They’re happy, and it looks like a building that will last us a long time.”

He adds that people in the community also saw a need for this. It’s something they believe was well worth their tax dollars.

Reese says that’s because this new station comes with better safety features.

Now, there is more space for firefighters to train. More garage doors also let them move trucks more easily and respond to calls quicker than before.