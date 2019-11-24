Neighbors react to two shootings in one night

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police responded to two separate double shootings Saturday night and early Sunday Morning.

Police still do not know if the two shootings are linked.

The first shooting was outside of the Blackhawk Liquor store on the west side of Champaign.

Police responded to the scene, and found two people shot in the parking lot.

The news left neighbors on edge.

“It scares me,” Fawn Anne Heleine said. “I walked my dog last night after it happened and I was really jumpy. I had to walk her, but every little noise I was jumping.”

Just a few hours later and a few miles away, police found two more people shot outside a home on Bradley Avenue. Police believe they were in a car when someone driving by shot at them.

People in that neighborhood say they’re also accustomed to crimes like this.

“In the past 3 years that I have lived here, there have been 2 murders, multiple shootings…drive by,” local resident Paul Barnes said. “It’s not surprising, but its saddening. Some of these kids I may know, because I used to coach, and some of my friends are still coaching. It could have been some kids that we all know, that we used to coach down the road. Like What happened?”

Both investigations are ongoing. Police still do not have any suspects, and no arrests have been made.

The victims suffered serious injuries, but police said they were not life threatening.

