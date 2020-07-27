Man transforms school bus into transportation for dogs

CISCO, Ill. (WCIA)– If you ever thought you wanted a break from your pets, maybe they’d like a break from you. A man is giving pets a place to unwind away from their owners. About a year ago Evan Smith decided to create a Bark Bus. He removed the seats out of an old school bus and put in crates for dogs. Dog owners drop their pets off at the Dollar General in Monticello in the morning. Dogs get on the bus, and Smith takes them to Willow Branch Kennel in Cisco.The owner says it’s a great experience for dogs and their owners.

The dogs have lots of time to play outside, and they also have their own rooms with patios. In the evenings, Smith drives the dogs back to be with their owners.