Man hurt in shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City police said they recovered 40 shell casings at the scene of a shooting Saturday evening in Champaign that hospitalized one.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department said officers responded to a shots fired report at 7:29 p.m. Saturday near Fourth Street and Beardsley Avenue. Arriving at the scene, they found a 25-year-old man who was hurt.

CPD described his injuries as “potentially life-threatening.” He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police also said the 40 shell casings recovered at the scene were from several different types of ammunition caliber.

No further information was available Sunday morning and no arrests have been made — CPD added it was still actively working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Police are also asking anyone in the area with outdoor video camera systems to contact them, as that may assist their investigation.

If you have any information, you can contact police at 217-351-4545 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this shooting.