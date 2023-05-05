Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An arrest has been made in the case of a shooting in Champaign last week.

Champaign Police responded to a call early Saturday morning near the intersection of Sherwood Terrace and Harris Avenue. A 32-year-old man had been shot in the left leg after an argument earlier that evening.

Officers of United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested 29-year-old Artez Winston Friday for his connection with the shooting on Sherwood Terrace.

Winston is currently held in the Champaign County Correctional Facility to be charged on Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.

Champaign Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information can contact the Police at 217-351-4545 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.