Local Blue’s Musician Passes away after battle with pancreatic cancer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–A man who gave his heart and soul to the music community in Champaign-Urbana lost his battle with cancer.

For twenty years, Kevin Flowers was a bassist for the group ‘Candy Foster and the Shades of Blue’

His closest friends in the music world remember Flowers as a talented musician, a dear friend, and a soul who always lit up the room.

“Kevin was, to me, one of the most graceful individuals i’ve ever met,” Lloyd Randle, whose known Flowers for 45 years, said. “If you could imagine the grace of a butterfly, floating effortlessly in the air, what you’ve witnessed is the kindred spirit of a guy like Kevin Flowers.”

His bandmate Candy Foster said that spirit was “just the type of infectious” that he was looking for when he started Candy Foster and the Shades of Blue. They toured together all throughout the midwest for 25 years, where flowers developed a reputation as an incredibly talented bass player.

Flowers was 65 when he died of pancreatic cancer. His late friend Randle said a good way to honor the late musician would be to routinely check with your doctor’s and talk with them about the disease.

“As African Americans, we know the cause and effect of not getting checked regularly,” Randle said. “I think Kevin would want all of us to get ahead of that issue by getting screens and annual exams, because that’s so important to our community.”

Flowers is survived by three sons.