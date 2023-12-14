CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The replacement of the I-57/74 Interchange has completed its first full step.

Governor J.B. Pritzker held a news conference Thursday morning celebrating the milestone.

“This $251.8 million multi-year project to redesign the I-57/74 Interchange is a cornerstone of our road modernization program, and today, I couldn’t be prouder to announce that we’ve completed the first phase of its construction,” the governor said. “When we make smart investments in the roadways that working families and businesses rely on, we’re constructing a better future for the entire region—one where parents and their children can commute with confidence and where new factories and distribution centers are choosing to locate in Illinois.”

The new interchange will have two flyover ramps from eastbound I-74 to northbound I-57 and westbound I-74 to southbound I-57. Construction will also add an auxiliary lane on I-74 for both directions between Prospect Avenue and Duncan Road.

State officials estimate the project will be substantially completed in late 2025, with some work anticipated needing to be done in 2026.

