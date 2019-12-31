Gym membership surge

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gyms are seeing a surge in membership and activity as 2020 approaches.

Trainers at Stephens Family YMCA say it’s great to see new faces, but they want to make sure people stick around beyond January. Trainers say the biggest mistake people make is starting too fast or going too hard, which can lead to burn out.



“What you want to do is find things that get you a little more physically active than last week,” Jenny Redden says. “Whatever it is for you is great, and just keep doing it.”



They say group activities can help people stay motivated and focused.

“When you have a group setting and an instructor who’s also very motivating, fitness becomes not only part of your life but it’s fun,”

When it comes to healthy food choices, the YMCA’s director of nutrition says people need to set achievable goals over time.



“A lot of times around this time of year, everyone’s out to lose 20 pounds as fast as they possibly can or eliminate all sugar,” Melissa Smith says. “I really like to work with my clients to set achievable goals that they can hold onto for a long term of time.”