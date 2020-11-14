Gun-related arrest made after teen’s shooting death

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have arrested a man who showed up at an apartment armed with the intent of retaliating for a 16-year-old’s fatal shooting.

Officials said on Friday, a Champaign police detective was inside an apartment in the 2400 block of North Neil Street conducting a follow-up investigation into Gerryontae Brown’s homicide. A resident opened the door and was confronted by an armed man. The detective ordered the man to drop his weapon. The man followed directions and was arrested. Police later learned the gun was reported stolen and the man had shown up at the apartment intending to retaliate for Brown’s homicide.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Kamrion Wilson of Champaign. He appeared in court on Saturday for preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. Bond was set at $500,000.

Chief Cobb said in a statement, “our patrol and investigations divisions continue to work diligently and around the clock to disrupt and prevent gun violence in our neighborhoods, and we must continue to come together as a community to address this complex and urgent problem.”

Earlier Saturday, the Champaign Police Department announced shooting suspect 18-year-old Calvin Williams was arrested on an unrelated charge in Michigan and is awaiting extradition to Illinois Brown’s death.