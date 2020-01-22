Group counts homeless ahead of census

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — More than two dozen volunteers will spend Thursday trying to count the number of people who are homeless in the community.

The annual count is mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to develop an estimate of homelessness across the country. Congress uses the data to determine federal funding allocations for programs serving the homeless.

The volunteers are working in teams to search for individuals and families experiencing homelessness and learn about their housing situations. The count includes people who are in emergency or transitional shelters as well as those living in cars or on the street.

In 2019, 151 homeless people were identified among 99 households. The Champaign County Continuum of Service Providers to the Homeless includes more than 25 non-profit and government agencies, faith-based groups and businesses committed to ending homelessness.