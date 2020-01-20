First responders hone skills











CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly 300 of the state’s bravest will descend on Central Illinois this weekend. The Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI) is hosting the 25th annual Winter Fire School this weekend.

The attending first responders will experience in-depth, hands-on training from more than a dozen classes and live fire courses. Topics include traditional essential skills, large animal rescue, active shooter for EMS, investigation, wildland firefighting and advanced level rescue training.











Most students are members of volunteer or paid, on-call fire departments. The event provides students with a low cost, elite training opportunity unlike anything else available in the state. The attendees also receive free accommodations during their stay as a result of funding support through the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

IFSI is the statutory State Fire Academy for Illinois, serving as the oldest continuous fire training institution in the country.