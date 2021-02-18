Fire leaves house destroyed

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

A home in Urbana is severely damaged after a fire on Hill Street near Harvey. No one was inside at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

The front of the house went up in flames. Crews were able to get to the house in two minutes because it was so close to a fire station.

“Having them respond in two minutes is tremendously beneficial, having people that can get in, knocked down, and save as much as they can,” Urbana Fire Chief Chuck Lauss said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Champaign Fire Department lent a hand by covering the Urbana Fire Station while they were battling the fire.