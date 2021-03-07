Family Sports Complex in Rantoul close to opening

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)–Rantoul’s new sports complex is less than a month away from opening for business. It’ll include eight baseball and softball fields, eight multipurpose fields, and two challenger fields.

The complex won’t just be used for sports. There are plans to build a veterans memorial for parents to visit. They’ll also give high schoolers who want to work in sports tourism opportunities to handle field operations. It’s director, Ryan Reid, says he was particularly excited about how this can keep the community both connected and well informed.

“Anything we can do, we’ll put out on our scoreboards,” Reid said. “If there’s Amber Alerts, missing children on the complex, weather alerts, we’ll be able to have all that information.”

