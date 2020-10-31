Family celebrates Halloween

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — This family in Thomasboro decked out their house in Halloween decorations and invited neighborhood families over for a party and some treats.



They say a lot of fun has been taken from kids this year and this gave them something to look forward to.

“A lot of places aren’t doing trick-or-treating for the kids, and we figured the neighborhood would have somewhere to come, and hang out for Halloween tonight,” says Jake Brownfield.

It was a quick turn-around for Brownfield and his family – they just put up their decorations yesterday.

