Early voting in Champaign County underway for all voters

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–In Champaign County, early voting for general elections is now an option for all eligible voters.

You can cast a ballot in person at the Brookens Administrative Center, or send in a ballot by mail. County Clerk Aaron Ammons said so far, the clerk’s office has sent out two-thousand ballots. They’re planning on shipping another thousand out within a few days.

Ammons said he hopes for a larger turnout than the primary elections last month.

“Some people don’t like to vote in the primaries, some just don’t want to be identified for a particular party or independent. That will allow for an uptick in the general election.”

The general election will take place on April 6th.