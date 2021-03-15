Early voting in Champaign County underway for all voters

Champaign County
Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–In Champaign County, early voting for general elections is now an option for all eligible voters.

You can cast a ballot in person at the Brookens Administrative Center, or send in a ballot by mail. County Clerk Aaron Ammons said so far, the clerk’s office has sent out two-thousand ballots. They’re planning on shipping another thousand out within a few days.

Ammons said he hopes for a larger turnout than the primary elections last month.

“Some people don’t like to vote in the primaries, some just don’t want to be identified for a particular party or independent. That will allow for an uptick in the general election.”

The general election will take place on April 6th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story