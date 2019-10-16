District to pay embattled CFO more than $150,000 to resign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign school district has permanently severed its ties to former chief financial officer Tom Lockman.

The embattled business office head and former chief legal officer for the district will resign on December 31, per a settlement agreement approved unanimously by school board members Tuesday night.

Beginning Wednesday, he will be on an unpaid leave of absence from the district. Lockman has been on a paid, “administrative” leave since June 17, following his role in publicizing district credit card purchases in early May.

Unit 4 officials declined to explain the decision to place Lockman on leave, citing the matter as an internal, personnel issue.

Official documents show that one day after Lockman went public with concerns of district financial abuse, superintendent Susan Zola wrote a memo to Lockman expressing concerns about his job performance.

Zola went so far as to recommend Lockman be terminated at a July 8 board meeting; the board did not vote on the issue at that time.

In a statement Tuesday night, Lockman said he was “satisfied with the board’s decision to reject Dr. Zola’s recommendation to terminate my employment and am very pleased with the resolution.”

“While I am disappointed to be leaving, I am very proud of the work the District has accomplished, grateful for the overwhelming support I have received for my commitment to my work and my principles, and thankful for the opportunity to have served our community in this role.” Tom Lockman

Per the settlement agreement, Lockman will exit the district at the end of this year with a lump sum of $151,975 — minus taxes and withholdings.

That sum — equal to one year’s salary — doesn’t include the amount of money that Unit 4 has paid Lockman while on four months of leave from the district.

The district has also agreed to cover the costs of COBRA insurance for Lockman for one year, beginning in November, if he “timely elects” that coverage.

In exchange for the payments, Lockman has agreed to refrain from suing, or filing any sort of grievance, charge or complaint against the district.

The district also stipulated in the agreement that Lockman revoked his right to seek reemployment with Unit 4 for any position; the district’s human resources director or superintendent have also agreed to provide a “neutral letter of reference” to any of Lockman’s future employers.

The stipulations in Tuesday’s agreement financially “exceed the amount (of money) to which (Lockman) might otherwise have been entitled and that the extra payments are in exchange for signing this agreement,” per the document.

District officials again declined to comment on the matter Tuesday night, adding in a prepared statement that “the board and the administration wish Mr. Lockman well.”

A search for a permanent CFO is expected to begin “in the near future,” according to district officials.

In the meantime, Unit 4 employee Seth Hansen has been serving as district treasurer.

The district also sought out financial consultant Guy Cahill to assist with business office matters over the summer.

He has been paid at a rate of $750 per five-hour day worked on behalf of the district.

By August, the district had paid Cahill nearly $20,000.

You can read the full contents of the settlement agreement between Lockman and Unit 4 below.