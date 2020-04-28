Destihl’s future uncertain, move ‘on hold, indefinitely’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A restaurant located in downtown that was supposed to move to Carle at the Fields this summer may have shut its doors for good.

The head chef at Destihl posted on Facebook Monday night the restaurant “will cease operations in its Champaign location.”

A Google search of the restaurant shows it’s ‘permanently closed,’ and the Facebook page for the Champaign location has disappeared. The brewery’s main website now only lists the location in Normal.

We’ve reached out to corporate for comment, but have not heard back.