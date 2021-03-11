CUPHD asking for help to get remaining people aged 65+ their shots

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The older population in Champaign County is one step closer to being fully vaccinated. Now, health officials are asking for community help to make it happen.

Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde talked to WCIA about how to get the rest of that population immunized. She said there are many in the county still struggling with setting up appointments, missed a prior appointment, or just haven’t gotten the word yet.

So far, just over 72% of the elderly population in the county has been vaccinated.

She said they’re reaching out to faith based groups, nursing homes and other partners in the community to turn that 72% into 100%.

“If there’s a group that’s hesitant to get it, for whatever reason, we’re happy to talk to them,” Pryde said. “We’ll answer any questions they have, and set them up to talk with a physician. Whatever helps those questions get answered.”

To learn more about the vaccine or how to set up an appointment, Pryde says to email her at jpryde@c-uphd.org or call 217-352-7961. Someone will schedule an appointment as fast as possible.