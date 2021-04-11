CU Trauma and Resilience Initiative teaches Psychological First Aid

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign Urbana Trauma and Resilience Initiative is teaching people how to give psychological first aid.

It’s a process that’s designed to help people respond to an acute mental health crises, and deescalate a situation without having to call first responders.

The group’s lead organizer, Karen Simms said giving people basic training will ease the workload of mental health professionals.

“When we think about something like COVID, that has a broad and deep community impact,” Simms said. “Trying to think about having enough therapists to help solve something this complex and deep just isn’t an efficient model,”

If you’d like to learn more about you can prepare yourself for an acute crisis.