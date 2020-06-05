Crews investigate drowning

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are on scene of a drowning in the southeastern part of the county.

They were called out to 100 North County Road just east of Broadlands to a large property with a pond at 6:27 p.m. A firefighter confirmed they found the body around 8:27 p.m.

First responders on scene told WCIA the victim was a 44 year old man who was swimming in the pond when people saw him in distress and called 911.

The property owner said the victim was an adult male, and is a friend of the caretaker of the property. He said the man frequently visits the property.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Several departments responded, including Champaign County Sheriff, Allerton Fire District, Longview Fire and the Cornbelt Dive Team.

This is a developing story.