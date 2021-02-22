County Clerk talks about importance of voting ahead of local primary

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–Tuesday will mark the last day voters in Champaign County can cast ballots for primary elections.

The Champaign County Clerk’s office is encouraging people to get in their votes last minute if they haven’t done so. These elections will determine a handful of local seats.

In Champaign, the City Township Supervisor is up for grabs, while in Urbana, the Mayor’s office, City Clerk and five City Council seats are all on the ballot.

County Clerk Aaron Ammons said this election will determine the future for school boards, park district and city politics, and that this election carries just as much weight as federal and state elections.

“If you want some change, if you want something different then look into your local races, and pay attention to those candidates who want to do more than just the status quo,” Ammons said.

Because the final day to vote in primaries is tomorrow, mail in ballots will not be accepted. To find out where a polling location is to cast your ballot, as well as see a list of candidates, visit the link here.