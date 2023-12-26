RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has released the two names of the drivers who died on Interstate 57 on Christmas.

The Champaign County Coroner Stephen Thuney said 34-year-old Tyler Flynn from Dewey was driving westbound on County Road 3200 when he left the road and collided with 48-year-old Muharem Ugarak of St. Louis who was driving a semi northbound. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, and I-57 was closed for several hours.

The crash happened on mile marker 252 on I-57 just north of Rantoul.

Thuney said Flynn will receive an autopsy later this week, but no autopsy will be performed on Ugarak.

Illinois State Police and the Champaign County Coroner’s office continue to investigate the case.