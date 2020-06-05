Community’s summer fair canceled

FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) — Board members for the 2020 Fisher Community Fair have announced “with a heavy heart” their event this summer has been canceled because of COVID-19.

A Friday press release stated they “need to make decisions now based upon what we know today, not how we hope things will be in July.”

The dates for the event had been set for July 7 – July 11. Country music artist Jimmie Allen was scheduled to headline this year with Bucky Covington.

“The health and safety of our community, exhibitors, fair-goers, sponsors, vendors, and volunteers remains our top priority,” the release added. “We have worked closely with public health officials and with their recommendations the fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Event organizers said they look forward to planning the 2021 Fisher Community Fair. It will be the fair’s 80th anniversary.

“We are thankful and blessed to have a community to support us.

“Stay safe, stay healthy and we will get through this together.”

Fisher wasn’t the only community in central Illinois to cancel their summer fair on Friday. Georgetown announced they as well had to call off their fair because of COVID-19.