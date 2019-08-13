Community meets for dinner and broadened horizons

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign and Service Together Achieves Results hosted an evening with food and conversation.

They called it the “Longest Table.” People and community leaders had dinner at the Illinois Terminal to talk about how they can help each other make the city better.

About 300 people attended and the event had over 60 volunteers. Organizers wanted to introduce people that would not have ever met if it was not for the dinner. They wanted to form new connections in the community that will last more than one night. Neighborhood Services Director Kerri Wiman says starting a discussion between people is the whole point.

“When people are leaving, if I see people walking out that didn’t walk in together, still having a conversation, I think that’s a huge win,” says Wiman.

Champaign Mayor Deborah Feinen was there as well. She spoke before the event encouraging the community to get to know their neighbor better. Organizers say more events like this one could be coming up in the near future.