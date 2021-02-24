Clerk Ammons on Voter Turnout: “It’s not enough”

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–5,127 out of approximately 68,000 eligible voters, that’s just over 7.5%, cast a ballot in Champaign County’s primary elections.

“This was actually lower for Urbana than it was in 2017,” County Clerk Aaron Ammons said. “It’s unsettling and it needs to change.”

For Ammons, the resulting turnout is an indictment on the entire community. He said this election is extremely important in terms of tackling issues that affect the community directly, and everyone in town should play a part.

Urbana’s incumbent mayor Diane Marlin, and city clerk Phyllis Clark will move on to general elections… as will Champaign’s incumbent township supervisor Andrew Quarnstrom.

The remaining Urbana city council seats up for grabs will feature a new face. Ammons says he hopes for turnout to increase by the general election in April, but is prepared for turnout staying the same.

“Unfortunately, turnout in the primary consolidated elections and general elections usually see this type of turnout in Champaign County,” Ammons said.

Early voting for the general election begins Thursday, February 25th, although if you voted in the primaries you will have to wait until March 12th. Ballots will be cast at Brookens Center.