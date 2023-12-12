CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — While families may be enjoying their festively decorated trees right now, Champaign already has announced plans in the new year on how to dispose trees.

The city of Champaign has announced the collection date for the tree collection to be Monday, Jan. 8. All residential properties within city limits are eligible to participate for the free program.

City officials ask all trees to be placed by 6 a.m. Monday morning within four feet from the curb. The pick up is weather-dependent, but officials say the trees will be picked up as soon as they can.

All stands, decorations, tinsel, lights, artificial snow, plastic bags, garland or any other non-recyclable material should be removed; otherwise crews will not take the tree.

Alternatively, residents can take trees to Landscape Recycling Center at 1210 E. University Avenue in Urbana during January and February for free disposal.

Collected trees will be chipped and made into garden mulch.