Chick-fil-a announces opening date

Champaign County

by: Demisha Ramirez

Posted: / Updated:

It’s our pleasure to announce…. THE GRAND OPENING DATE for YOUR Chick-fil-A Champaign! #cfachampaign #hurryupoctober #nowhiring #champaignlinois #openingsoon

Posted by Chick-fil-A Champaign on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) — Chick-fil-a has announced the anticipated day it will officially open its doors to the public. The grand opening is set for October 10 at 6:30am.

They took to sharing the news on their Facebook page and sharing a video.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.