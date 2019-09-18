Chick-fil-a announces opening date

It’s our pleasure to announce…. THE GRAND OPENING DATE for YOUR Chick-fil-A Champaign! #cfachampaign #hurryupoctober #nowhiring #champaignlinois #openingsoon Posted by Chick-fil-A Champaign on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) — Chick-fil-a has announced the anticipated day it will officially open its doors to the public. The grand opening is set for October 10 at 6:30am.

They took to sharing the news on their Facebook page and sharing a video.