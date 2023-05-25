CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign metro area is leading the state in one economic factor.

Percentage-wise, the Champaign metro area had the largest increase in job growth rate in the state with a 2.7% rate, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The next closest was the Peoria and Elgin metro areas both with a 2.4% increase. The three labor sectors with the most job growth in Champaign are government with 1,600 jobs, leisure and hospitality with 800 jobs, and education and health services with 700 jobs.

In the 14 metro areas in Illinois that were tracked, all but one had a job growth increase.

The Champaign metro area’s unemployment rate of stayed the same from April 2022 to April 2023 with a 3.6% rate.

The unemployment rate dropped from 4.3% in April 2022 to 3.7% in April 2023.

“Today’s data provides further evidence that stable and consistent job growth continues to expand in metro areas and industry sectors throughout the state,” Deputy Governor Andy Manar said. “As new jobs are created, new opportunities become available for those looking to reenter the workforce or shift to another career field.”

Statewide, Illinois gained 113,800 jobs.