CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teacher has received a prestigious statewide award.

Fifth grade teacher Kimetrice Tate teaches at International Prep Academy in Champaign. She was surprised with the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching Tuesday.

Officials from the Golden Apple Foundation say Tate invites students in her classroom to collaborate and come together to create unique final projects. Her lessons empower students to celebrate their heritage, which has even inspired some parents in the community to pursue education as well.

“These outstanding educators have demonstrated their commitment, passion and impact consistently with their students and in their communities,” Alicia Winckler, CEO of The Golden Apple Foundation, said. “They are not only making a difference in teaching but are also inspiring community leaders and lifelong learners.”

Tate was one of 10 teachers recognized across the state this year, from more than 570 nominations. All winners receive a $5,000 cash award and a spring sabbatical provided by Northwestern University.