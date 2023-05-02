CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– One Champaign teacher has been chosen as one of this years Shining Star 2023 recipients.

CU Schools Foundation says the award recognizes teachers whose service, enthusiasm, and innovative ideas noticeable better the lives of their students. Christina Patterson is one of four selected.

Patterson has been at Garden Hills Academy for five years. In that time she’s juggles the challenges of online learning and grown with her students. She is passionate about teaching young minds.

“I wanted to go into teaching because my family comes from a line of educators,” said Patterson.

Patterson says she is overwhelmed by the recognition.

“This award definitely helped make me feel appreciated by my co-workers and my colleges,” said Patterson. “It reminded me that all the hard work that I am doing in the classroom is seen by others, some times it’s hard to be seen out of your classroom, but it was nice to be seen by my colleges.”

All the recipients will get 500 dollars from CU Schools Foundation to help improve her classroom.

Wednesday the foundation will host an awards ceremony at Riggs Beer Company in Urbana. They will announce the three other Shining Star 2023 recipients and give out other awards.